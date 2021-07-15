Students learn valuable skills from national group

Camryn Shupe considered herself lacking a certain characteristic before her involvement with SkillsUSA.
That trait — confidence — has grown since she started with the national organization that seeks to help secondary school and college students build personal and academic skills.
“I was very hesitant with myself,” said Shupe, a rising junior at Wylie High School who is a district officer with SkillsUSA. “I was very unsure. I would always over-think things, always second-guess myself. Now that I’m in this organization I’ve been able to grow and just get myself out there, out of my comfort zone.”
By Don Munsch • [email protected]