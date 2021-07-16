GISD to host first-ever parent and family-focused summer conference

Garland ISD will hold a conference created for parents and families Tuesday, July 20, a first for the district.

According to the GISD website, the conference will cover ways to support student engagement in-home and in the classroom. This summer’s theme will be “Team GISD: Families and Staff for Student Success.”

Participants will have the option to attend a variety of sessions, which cover topics such as advocating healthy cooking, digital resources, literacy, academic pathways to student success and immigration.

On-site interpreters and childcare will be offered to attendees, but they will also have the option to participate virtually.

The deadline to register is July 18. For more information, visit garlandisd.net/content/summer-parent-family-engagement-conference.

