Mustangs schedule presents challenges

The Sachse Mustangs football team released its schedule for the 2021 football season.
A year after reaching the postseason with a young team with talent across the offense, the Mustangs take on two non-district playoff opponents before the competitive District 9-6A slate. The Sachse schedule is as follows:
- vs. Coppell, Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- @ Red Oak, Friday, Sep. 3, 7 p.m.
- vs. Denton Braswell, Thursday, Sep. 9, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- vs. Lakeview Centennial, Friday, Sep. 17, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- @ Rowlett, Friday, Sep. 24, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- @ North Garland, Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. (Williams Stadium)
- Friday, Oct. 8 – Bye Week
- vs. Garland, Thursday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- @ South Garland, Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- vs. Wylie, Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)
- vs. Naaman Forest, Friday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. (Williams Stadium)
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]