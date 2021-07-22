Mustangs schedule presents challenges

The Sachse Mustangs foot­ball team released its schedule for the 2021 football season.

A year after reaching the postseason with a young team with talent across the offense, the Mustangs take on two non-district playoff opponents before the competitive District 9-6A slate. The Sachse sched­ule is as follows:

vs. Coppell, Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ Red Oak, Friday, Sep. 3, 7 p.m.

vs. Denton Braswell, Thursday, Sep. 9, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

vs. Lakeview Centennial, Friday, Sep. 17, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ Rowlett, Friday, Sep. 24, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ North Garland, Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. (Williams Stadi­um)

Friday, Oct. 8 – Bye Week

vs. Garland, Thursday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

@ South Garland, Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (HBJ Sta­dium)

vs. Wylie, Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. (HBJ Stadium)

vs. Naaman Forest, Friday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. (Williams Sta­dium)

For the full story, see our July 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]