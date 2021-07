After closing for more than a year, the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center has re­opened its doors to welcome Sachse’s senior community.

The center reopened a few weeks prior to the arrival of new senior center manager Robin Woodward, who said things are beginning to come together.

“I love it,” she said of her new position. “I’m really en­joying it a lot.”

For the full story, see our July 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]