With summer vacation com­ing to an end, Garland Indepen­dent School District students are set to return to the classroom Monday, Aug. 2.

School officials anticipate there will be a prolonged period of adjustment as students — es­pecially those who were virtual in the 2020-21 school year — be­come accustomed to the routine and rigor of a full day at school.

For the full story, see our July 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]