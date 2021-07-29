SF-R urges summer safety

With the days becoming hot­ter, Sachse Fire-Rescue asks residents to keep safety in mind as they enjoy outdoor activities.

“As the state opens back up, there are many more opportu­nities to participate in outdoor activities and gatherings,” Fire Prevention Specialist Diana Na­varrete said. “Some of the most common incidents that occur in the summer are heat related emergencies, burns and drown­ings.”

Navarrete added that most incidents can be avoided and offered some tips to stay safe during the summer.

For the full story, see our July 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]