Sachse City Council heard the bond committee’s recommenda­tion and received an update on the city’s Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) during the July 26 combined workshop and reg­ular meeting.

The bond committee, which has spent the last several months determining a bond amount they think residents would pass in an election, recommended five bond projects totaling $71 mil­lion.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]