Garland ISD board of trust­ees recognized several employ­ees, passed several resolutions and heard a report from the su­perintendent during the July 27 regular meeting.

The district recognized Renee Kotsopoulos, direc­tor of health services for her work during the pandemic. Kotsopoulos was recently named the Region 10 school nurse of the year.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]