Dallas County to conduct mosquito spraying

Dallas County notified the city of Sachse of a positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in the 3400 block of Ingram Road.
Dallas County Health and Human Services have scheduled truck-applied mosquito spraying for Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug 11 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Individuals are recommended to stay indoors while the treatment is conducted.
DCHHS encourages residents to take precautions to reduce mosquito bites:
- Wear long, loose-fitting clothing to avoid mosquito bites at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Use EPA-approved insect repellants containing DEET.
- Keep door and window screens in good condition and frames tightly sealed to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.
- Dump, drain and reduce standing water and mosquito breeding sources near the home.
