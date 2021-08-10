Dallas County to conduct mosquito spraying

Dallas County notified the city of Sachse of a positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in the 3400 block of Ingram Road.

Dallas County Health and Human Services have scheduled truck-applied mosquito spraying for Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug 11 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Individuals are recommended to stay indoors while the treatment is conducted.

DCHHS encourages residents to take precautions to reduce mosquito bites:

Wear long, loose-fitting clothing to avoid mosquito bites at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use EPA-approved insect repellants containing DEET.

Keep door and window screens in good condition and frames tightly sealed to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.

Dump, drain and reduce standing water and mosquito breeding sources near the home.

