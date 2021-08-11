Mask mandate issued for Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency order requiring masks in the county in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order signed in May banning governmental bodies from requiring masks.

The order comes one day after a judge ruled that Abbott’s executive order on mask mandates is not a “necessary action to combat the pandemic.”

The emergency order requires all childcare centers, public schools, county buildings and commercial entities to develop a health and safety policy that, at a minimum, requires indoor masking.

During an Aug. 11 news conference, Jenkins said that masks and vaccinations are the best way to combat COVID-19. He also indicated other measures, such as capacity limitations, could be considered.

After a lawsuit filed by Jenkins, Abbott’s released a statement saying the time for mask mandates is over and calling for personal responsibility and urging all Texans to get the vaccine.

The mandate goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

