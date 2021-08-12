Council approves EDC goals, discusses community center

Sachse City Council discussed the Economic Development Corporation’s goals and objectives, received an update from the CWD and discussed the community center during the Aug. 2 regular meeting.

Residents will soon see an increase to $16.79 on the CWD residential trash pickup rates from $15.55.

After several meetings with the EDC, city council and consultant Trent Petty, seven major goals were developed with several action items and objectives within those goals.

City Manager Gina Nash took the list and generated 15 priority action items, which she broke down further into short-term, medium-term and long-term time frames.

Council approved the EDC goals unanimously.

Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman proposed changing the operating hours to 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, which council approved.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at City Hall and streamed over the city’s website.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]