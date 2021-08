A difference of nearly $20 mil­lion in bond proposals prompted a workshop meeting between city council and city management.

Sachse City Council further discussed the bond committee’s recommendation before the Aug. 2 regular meeting.

The bond committee, which was formed in March, proposed five projects totaling $71 million to council in the July 26 work­shop meeting.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]