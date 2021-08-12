Teachers excited to have children back in classrooms

Whitt Elementary School fourth-grade math teacher Mad­ison Shattuck missed the con­ventional rhythms of classroom instruction last year.

“Excited is mainly what I am,” she said about the return to normal classroom teaching this year, when teachers will have classes in person, as vir­tual learning will not be offered this year. She taught on campus but also had to teach a hybrid of in-person and virtual.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]