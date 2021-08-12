Teachers excited to have children back in classrooms

Whitt Elementary School fourth-grade math teacher Madison Shattuck missed the conventional rhythms of classroom instruction last year.
“Excited is mainly what I am,” she said about the return to normal classroom teaching this year, when teachers will have classes in person, as virtual learning will not be offered this year. She taught on campus but also had to teach a hybrid of in-person and virtual.
For the full story, see our August 12 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]