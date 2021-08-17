Council sets bond election

Sachse city council met to set the bond election and budget public hearing during the Aug. 16 regular meeting.

Council accepted the proposed budget and tax rate and set a public hearing for the budget for Sept. 7. Because the proposed tax rate is under the No New Revenue rate, council is not required to have a separate public hearing.

Council passed an ordinance calling the bond election to be held Nov. 2. There will be five proposals for various street and road projects and a municipal animal shelter.

The city manager was authorized to enter an agreement with Vector Concepts for $166,258 to purchase and install flooring at City Hall and the Sachse Public Library because of damage caused by the February storm.

