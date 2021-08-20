Subscribe

Emergency Preparedness Class offered by police department

by | Aug 20, 2021 | Latest

Sachse officials know the value of preparedness training even in a city that boasts a low crime rate.

The Sachse Police Department will offer a Citizen Emergency Preparedness class to teach residents what to do and what to expect from law enforcement during an emergency.

Attendees will learn active shooter scenarios as well as how to handle other emergency situations, said Sgt. Jerry Fox of the Sachse Police Department.

For the full story, see our August 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Council sets bond election

Council sets bond election

Aug 17, 2021 |

Sachse city council met to set the bond election and budget public hearing during the Aug. 16 regular meeting. Council accepted the proposed budget and tax rate and set a public hearing for the budget for Sept. 7. Because the proposed tax rate is under the No New...

read more
Council begins to finalize bond

Council begins to finalize bond

Aug 12, 2021 |

A difference of nearly $20 mil­lion in bond proposals prompted a workshop meeting between city council and city management. Sachse City Council further discussed the bond committee’s recommendation before the Aug. 2 regular meeting. The bond committee, which was...

read more
Woodbridge Golf Club under new ownership

Woodbridge Golf Club under new ownership

Aug 12, 2021 | ,

Woodbridge Golf Club, the crown jewel of the communi­ty built by the Herzog Devel­opment Corporation in 1999, is now under new ownership. Larry Galloway, founder of Advance Golf Partners, along with a team of inves­tors, purchased the club this past spring. Galloway...

read more
Council approves EDC goals, discusses community center

Council approves EDC goals, discusses community center

Aug 12, 2021 |

Sachse City Council discussed the Economic Development Corporation’s goals and objectives, received an update from the CWD and discussed the community center during the Aug. 2 regular meeting. Residents will soon see an increase to $16.79 on the CWD residential trash...

read more
Mask mandate issued for Dallas County

Mask mandate issued for Dallas County

Aug 11, 2021 |

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency order requiring masks in the county in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order signed in May banning governmental bodies from requiring masks. The order comes one day after a judge ruled that Abbott’s...

read more
Dallas County to conduct mosquito spraying

Dallas County to conduct mosquito spraying

Aug 10, 2021 |

Dallas County notified the city of Sachse of a positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample in the 3400 block of Ingram Road. Dallas County Health and Human Services have scheduled truck-applied mosquito spraying for Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug 11 from 9 p.m....

read more
Governor Abbott calls second special session

Governor Abbott calls second special session

Aug 5, 2021 |

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation announcing a second special session to convene at noon on Aug. 7 with 17 agenda items identified. “The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work...

read more
District trustees laud nurses, counseling team

District trustees laud nurses, counseling team

Aug 5, 2021 | ,

Garland ISD board of trust­ees recognized several employ­ees, passed several resolutions and heard a report from the su­perintendent during the July 27 regular meeting. The district recognized Renee Kotsopoulos, direc­tor of health services for her work during the...

read more
Students enjoy week at the track

Students enjoy week at the track

Aug 5, 2021 |

Stock cars sizzle the Tex­as Motor Speedway track at speeds clocking in at more than 200 miles per hour during races. Solar cars designed and built don’t travel nearly that fast at TMS, but they’re not built for speed. Jacob Price and Muhammad Murtaza spent mid-July...

read more
Pantry programs feed students

Pantry programs feed students

Aug 5, 2021 |

School is back in session and districts across the state are of­fering free breakfast and lunch, but for some families, the help isn’t enough. Both Collin and Dallas Coun­ty have large impoverished populations and a recent report released by the Metro Dallas Homeless...

read more