Emergency Preparedness Class offered by police department

Sachse officials know the value of preparedness training even in a city that boasts a low crime rate.

The Sachse Police Department will offer a Citizen Emergency Preparedness class to teach residents what to do and what to expect from law enforcement during an emergency.

Attendees will learn active shooter scenarios as well as how to handle other emergency situations, said Sgt. Jerry Fox of the Sachse Police Department.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]