Sachse’s three keys to beating Coppell

The Sachse Mustangs football team is set to get underway to open the 2021 season.

It will begin much like 2020, with a matchup against Coppell. The Cowboys were able to beat the Mustangs in a 42-35 shootout last season. This time around, Sachse brings back loads of experience to the roster and is hosting the matchup. Here are the three keys to Sachse beat Coppell on Aug. 27 at HBJ Stadium.

1. Slow down the rushing attack

Coppell, a playoff team last season, lost its starting quarterback, running back and two of its top four receiving options to graduation. With so much changeover on the team, the strength of the offense remains on the offensive line, where three-star recruit Alvin Ebosele anchors the team.

Behind him, junior running back Michael Rodriguez takes over the starting running back role after averaging nearly seven yards per carry as a backup. It’s a battle of strengths, as the Coppell offensive line and ground attack will go up against the formidable Sachse defensive line and linebacker group.

Albion Krasniqi and Jaydon Gibbs anchor the line, while Keeland Lemar has impressed at middle linebacker this season. Those three will need to win the battles up the middle and halt the Cowboys’ rushing attack.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]