GISD temporarily requires masks

Garland ISD board members voted to approve a temporary mask requirement for all students and staff at the Aug. 24 board meeting.

The mask requirement went into effect Sept. 1 and lasts until Oct. 26, or until further guidance is provided on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning government entities from instituting mask mandates.

In a message on the GISD website, officials said they are aware of the Aug. 26 Texas Supreme Court order that indicates Abbott has oversight over state and local levels of government.

The temporary mask requirement will remain in effect because the court order is not final and litigation on the issue continues.

For the full story, see our September 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]