Pounds of produce

Home gardener Catherine “Cathi” Banks has learned by trial and error how to get the most from the raised bed gardens that have lined her back- yard in Murphy for the last six years.

In fact, Banks’ has not only had good luck with her gardening adventure, she generously shares her bounty with customers of 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse on a regular basis.

The gardener is like the “Secret Santa” of produce. She leaves a box or a bag on the pantry porch then takes a picture of it and texts it to Audrey Wallace, director of 5 Loaves.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]