Subscribe

Pounds of produce

by | Sep 2, 2021 | Latest

Home gardener Catherine “Cathi” Banks has learned by trial and error how to get the most from the raised bed gardens that have lined her back- yard in Murphy for the last six years.

In fact, Banks’ has not only had good luck with her gardening adventure, she generously shares her bounty with customers of 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse on a regular basis.

The gardener is like the “Secret Santa” of produce. She leaves a box or a bag on the pantry porch then takes a picture of it and texts it to Audrey Wallace, director of 5 Loaves.

For the full story, see our September 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

New Texas laws effective Sept. 1

New Texas laws effective Sept. 1

Sep 2, 2021 |

Although the Texas legislature is currently in special session, a long list of new laws passed during the regular session of the 87th Legislature take effect Sept. 1 Some of the notable bills include: HB 1927 Constitutional Carry The License to Carry permit required...

read more
GISD temporarily requires masks

GISD temporarily requires masks

Sep 2, 2021 |

Garland ISD board members voted to approve a temporary mask requirement for all students and staff at the Aug. 24 board meeting. The mask requirement went into effect Sept. 1 and lasts until Oct. 26, or until further guidance is provided on Gov. Greg Abbott’s...

read more
Residents to vote on bond, amendments

Residents to vote on bond, amendments

Sep 2, 2021 |

Sachse voters will be asked to cast their ballot on four bond proposals and eight amendments to the Texas Constitution in an election called for Nov. 2 by city council. The four proposals, listed as Proposition A through D, total roughly $55 million to fund various...

read more
Council sets bond election

Council sets bond election

Aug 17, 2021 |

Sachse city council met to set the bond election and budget public hearing during the Aug. 16 regular meeting. Council accepted the proposed budget and tax rate and set a public hearing for the budget for Sept. 7. Because the proposed tax rate is under the No New...

read more
Council begins to finalize bond

Council begins to finalize bond

Aug 12, 2021 |

A difference of nearly $20 mil­lion in bond proposals prompted a workshop meeting between city council and city management. Sachse City Council further discussed the bond committee’s recommendation before the Aug. 2 regular meeting. The bond committee, which was...

read more
Woodbridge Golf Club under new ownership

Woodbridge Golf Club under new ownership

Aug 12, 2021 | ,

Woodbridge Golf Club, the crown jewel of the communi­ty built by the Herzog Devel­opment Corporation in 1999, is now under new ownership. Larry Galloway, founder of Advance Golf Partners, along with a team of inves­tors, purchased the club this past spring. Galloway...

read more
Council approves EDC goals, discusses community center

Council approves EDC goals, discusses community center

Aug 12, 2021 |

Sachse City Council discussed the Economic Development Corporation’s goals and objectives, received an update from the CWD and discussed the community center during the Aug. 2 regular meeting. Residents will soon see an increase to $16.79 on the CWD residential trash...

read more
Mask mandate issued for Dallas County

Mask mandate issued for Dallas County

Aug 11, 2021 |

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency order requiring masks in the county in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order signed in May banning governmental bodies from requiring masks. The order comes one day after a judge ruled that Abbott’s...

read more