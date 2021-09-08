Council approves city budget

Sachse City Council approved the 2021-22 budget and tax rate, amended the school zone ordinance and accepted the resignation of the city secretary during the Sept. 7 meeting.

Following a public hearing, council adopted the 2021-22 budget and tax rate. However, because it is under the No-New-Revenue rate, a public hearing was not required.

The budget can be found on the city’s website.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented changes to the city’s school zone ordinance that would remove the listed times to give the city better flexibility should the school district change starting and end times. The changes also removed color requirements for flashing lights at school zones and will now allow for white flashing lights. Council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.

In the last order of business, council accepted the resignation of City Secretary Michelle Lewis Sirianni, who took a position with the town of Prosper.

The next city council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at City Hall and will be streamed over the city’s website.