Rep. Colin Allred worries about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those who are unvaccinated.

Allred held a telephone town hall with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Aug. 31. Also on the call was Dr. Trish Perl, Division Chief of Infectious Disease of UT Southwestern, and Dr. Roberto De La Cruz of Parkland Hospital.

For the full story, see our September 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]