Fallfest returns in-person

Sachse Fallfest will be a return to normal this as the chamber of commerce is planning a one-day, in-person event.

Fallfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Heritage Park and will incorporate some of the events included in last year’s Fallfest, which was primarily virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair Jeanie Marten said she is excited for the return to in-person events.

“The virtual events were an incredible amount of work,” Marten said. “I’m not saying that the one-day event isn’t a ton of work, but it’s traditional.”

Marten added that this year’s event is what people expect from Sachse Fallfest.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]