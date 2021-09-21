Council approves abatement, demolition plan

Sachse City Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract for the Hudson Drive Extension and approved the Economic Development Corporation’s plan to demolish several buildings in the Fifth Street district.

During the Sept. 20 meeting, council also approved a resolution calling a public hearing concerning the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ). The hearing will be held during the Oct. 18 meeting.

Council authorized city engineers to move forward with the Hudson Drive extension project design totaling $200,000. Because the item is allocated in the 2021-22 budget, work on the design cannot begin until Oct. 1.

In an effort to make the EDC’s property in the Fifth Street District “shovel ready,” council authored City Manager Gina Nash to move forward with a bid in the amount of $170,000 for asbestos abatement and demolition. Nash said the property has several distressed structures that have become a safety and security concern.

For the full story, see the Sept. 30 issue of The Sachse News.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]