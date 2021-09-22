Subscribe

Governor announced additional agenda items

by | Sep 22, 2021 | Latest

Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional agenda items to be added to the third called session, which began Monday, Sept. 20.

The announcement came Sept. 22 after Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying the items.

The first additional item is legislation providing additional property-tax relief and the second is a proposed constitutional amendment that gives magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to individuals accused of certain violent, sexual or trafficking offenses.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” Abbott said in a news release. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Third special session begins this week

Third special session begins this week

Sep 23, 2021 |

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five items on the agenda including redistricting. “The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative...

read more
TIRZ pitched for Highway 78 improvements

TIRZ pitched for Highway 78 improvements

Sep 23, 2021 |

Sachse City Council heard a presentation from the consulting firm Petty & Associates on creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) along Highway 78. Consultant Trent Petty discussed the option in a PowerPoint presentation during a Sept. 7 workshop meeting...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital holds ribbon cutting

Trinity Regional Hospital holds ribbon cutting

Sep 23, 2021 |

Trinity Regional Hospital officials, Sachse Chamber of Commerce members and city leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the area’s newest hospital last week, the first of its kind for Sachse. The grand opening ceremony was held Sept. 15 at the hospital campus, located...

read more
Superintendent explains ‘GISD effect’

Superintendent explains ‘GISD effect’

Sep 23, 2021 |

Garland ISD superintendent Ricardo Lopez detailed the “GISD effect” during his state of the district address. Lopez spoke at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held Sept. 14 at Community BBQ in Sachse. The superintendent opened his speech addressing the COVID-19...

read more
Council approves abatement, demolition plan

Council approves abatement, demolition plan

Sep 21, 2021 |

Sachse City Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract for the Hudson Drive Extension and approved the Economic Development Corporation’s plan to demolish several buildings in the Fifth Street district. During the Sept. 20 meeting, council also approved...

read more
Sachse’s offense dominates in win

Sachse’s offense dominates in win

Sep 17, 2021 | ,

There wasn’t much the Sachse Mustangs couldn’t do to open district play.Sachse (2-2, 1-0) scored at will in the first half on their way to a 56-27 win over Lakeview Centennial (3-1, 0-1) Friday night. Alex Orji led the way offensively, gaining 402 yards total and...

read more
GISD offering virtual job fairs

GISD offering virtual job fairs

Sep 16, 2021 | ,

Garland ISD is now offering weekly virtual job fairs to connect principals with potential candidates. The job fairs are held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and operate in a “come and go” manner. Recruitment coordinators Alex Rivera and Kishawna Wiggins said...

read more
Council approves city budget

Council approves city budget

Sep 16, 2021 |

Sachse City Council approved the 2021-22 budget and tax rate, amended the school zone ordinance and accepted the resignation of the city secretary during the Sept. 7 meeting. Before approving the budget, council held a public hearing so residents could voice any...

read more
Collin County announces recovery plan

Collin County announces recovery plan

Sep 16, 2021 |

Collin County officials recently published the Collin County Recovery Plan, a 22-page document detailing the projects the county intends to fund using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Along with ARPA funds, the plan includes State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds...

read more