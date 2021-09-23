Third special session begins this week

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five items on the agenda including redistricting.

“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census number,” Abbott said in a news release. “In additional to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”

For the full story, see our September 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]