TIRZ pitched for Highway 78 improvements

Sachse City Council heard a presentation from the consulting firm Petty & Associates on creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) along Highway 78.

Consultant Trent Petty discussed the option in a PowerPoint presentation during a Sept. 7 workshop meeting held before the regular council meeting.

A TIRZ is a widely used economic development tool in Texas that allows for public im- improvements with no new taxes. Instead, it established a “base tax value” for the zone, reallocating some, or all, of the additional property taxes in the area for improvements.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]