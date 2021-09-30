Subscribe

‘Matilda the Musical’ takes the stage Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Sachse High School theater students have been busy preparing for their first stage production in more than a year.

This year’s play is “Matilda the Musical,” adapted by Dennis Kelly from the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl.

Theater Director Libby Rotan said the show is about an intelligent and precocious 5-year-old girl, Matilda, who is treated poorly by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. She is excited to begin school, only to find out the headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, is just as bad as her parents. She does find solace in her teacher, Miss Honey, the first person to appreciate her.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

