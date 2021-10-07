Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

With Halloween right around the corner, Sachse residents have several opportunities to fill their trick or treat bags.

The Pumpkin Prowl will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Salmon Park. Festivities include vendors, a costume contest, a movie and a pumpkin hunt, similar to an Easter egg hunt, on the baseball field for children aged 10 and under.

Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman added that planning for the Pumpkin Prowl beings several months in advance and that this is the 14th year the city has hosted the event.

For the full story, see our October 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]