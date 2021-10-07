Subscribe

Student speaks against racist remarks

by | Oct 7, 2021 | Latest

Racist comments made by one Sachse High School cheerleader on her personal social media prompted a fellow teammate to question the school district over an apparent lack of consequence.

In an email addressed Garland ISD, Elena Arteaga, a SHS varsity cheerleader, expressed her frustration that the student was able to return to the cheer squad with minimal consequences for her actions. The email was also posted to the GISD Parents Facebook group.

For the full story, see our October 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

Oct 7, 2021 | ,

​​Despite losing their first set in district play, the Sachse Lady Mustangs remain on top. Sachse (8-0, 27-9), kepts its perfect form in District 9-6A alive, defeating Wylie (6-2, 16-16) 3-1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-21 and 25-21) on Oct. 5. Macy Taylor led the way for...

read more
Students receive peak inside Wylie manufacturers

Students receive peak inside Wylie manufacturers

Oct 7, 2021 |

The woman approached Lone Star Circuits and said she wanted a job and would work hard, and then she said something else that she found relevant. She had a horse to feed. Steven B. Cole told that story about an employee's grit to high school students gathered in a...

read more
Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

Oct 7, 2021 |

With Halloween right around the corner, Sachse residents have several opportunities to fill their trick or treat bags. The Pumpkin Prowl will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Salmon Park. Festivities include vendors, a costume contest, a movie and a pumpkin hunt,...

read more
City to partner with school district

City to partner with school district

Oct 7, 2021 |

Sachse City Councilmembers are partnering with Garland ISD, Rowlett and the city of Garland to form a coalition to better streamline communication between the district and the cities it serves. During a workshop before the Sept. 20 council meeting, City Manager Gina...

read more
Collin courthouse closed Monday, Tuesday

Collin courthouse closed Monday, Tuesday

Oct 4, 2021 |

The Collin County Courthouse is closed to the public and employees today and Tuesday because of an electrical outage, county officials said. The electrical outage at the Collin County Courthouse affects all escalators, elevators, fire pumps and chilled water pumps....

read more
Sachse’s second-half surge leads to victory

Sachse’s second-half surge leads to victory

Oct 1, 2021 | ,

Garland - Sachse (3-0, 4-2) scored 28 points in the second half to beat North Garland (1-2. 4-2) 42-34.  The Mustangs were tied at 14 apiece to start the second half when their fortunes changed. Keeland Lemar forced the punt on a tackle for loss on third and...

read more
Sachse’s three keys to victory over North Garland

Sachse’s three keys to victory over North Garland

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs are on a roll but aren’t wasting time looking ahead. Sachse (2-0, 3-2) travels to Williams Stadium to take on North Garland (1-1, 4-1), the team tied for third in the District 9-6A standings. The Raiders entered the district slate undefeated but...

read more
‘Serve Day’ meets needs of others

‘Serve Day’ meets needs of others

Sep 30, 2021 |

Chase Oak Church leadership officials said that if they aren’t helping others meet their basic needs, it becomes harder to see the bigger picture of God’s grace. Serve Day is a project that Chase Oaks Church takes on through its campuses, six in total, including one...

read more
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 4

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 4

Sep 30, 2021 |

The deadline to register to vote in the city of Sachse bond and the statewide Constitutional Amendments Election is fast approaching. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 4, to complete their voter registration in order to vote in the Nov. 2 election. For the full story,...

read more