Subscribe

Early voting begins Oct. 18

by | Oct 15, 2021 | Latest

Early voting for the Nov. 2 bond and Texas Constitution election starts Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.

Sachse voters will be asked to cast their ballot on four bond proposals, listed as Proposition A through D, which total roughly $55 million to fund various projects, most of which involve Sachse streets.

Proposition A is an issuance of $23.3 million to fund phases 2 and 3 of Sachse Road. Proposition B is for $20.6 million to reconstruct Bailey-Hooper Road, from Highway 78 to Sachse road; Williford Road from Highway 78 to Bailey Road and West Creek Lane from Sachse Road to Timbercreek Court.

Proposition C asks for $5 million for neighborhood street renovations, including sideway work, drainage, and intersections.

Lastly, Proposition D is for $5 million to design and construct an animal shelter.

In the Constitutional Amendment Election, voters are asked to cast ballots on eight proposals.

Proposition 1 authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.

Texas counties would be authorized to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas in Proposition 2.

Proposition 3 amends the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order or proclamation limiting religious services or organizations.

Eligibility changes for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge would be enacted under Proposition 4.

The proposition requires candidates to be residents of Texas as well as citizens of the United States. It would also require 10 years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court.

District judge candidates will be required to have eight years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer.

Lastly, the amendment would disqualify candidates if their license to practice law was revoked or suspended during experience requirements.

Proposition 5 authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

Under Proposition 6, residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.

Proposition 7 would allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides at the home.

Lastly, Proposition 8 allows a similar exception for surviving spouses of members of the military who were fatally injured in the line of duty.

For more information on the amendments, visit votetexas.org.

Residents can vote at any polling center within the county they are registered. Dallas County residents can vote at Sachse City Hall courtroom and Collin County residents can vote at the Michael J. Felix Community Center, both of the voting places are located at the City Municipal Complex, located at 3815 Sachse Road.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Sachse turnovers prove costly in shootout loss

Sachse turnovers prove costly in shootout loss

Oct 14, 2021 | ,

Garland -- Before the game, Sachse’s offensive coordinator Forrest Williams criticized empty possessions.  On the first possession, Sachse fumbled inside its opponents 5-yard-line for the second consecutive game. That turnover proved costly in the end, with...

read more
Penalty for illegal voting advances

Penalty for illegal voting advances

Oct 14, 2021 |

The Texas Senate advanced legislation Oct. 5 to increase penalties for illegal voting. The move comes shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott added the item to the third called session agenda. The governor lowered the penalties less than two months ago when he signed SB 1, a...

read more
SF-R to visit schools this month

SF-R to visit schools this month

Oct 14, 2021 |

Fire Prevention Week ended Oct. 9, but Sachse Fire-Rescue personnel will visit schools at the end of the month to spread the message. According to Fire Prevention Specialist Diana Navarrete, this year’s message is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” It focuses on the...

read more
Property tax bills coming soon

Property tax bills coming soon

Oct 14, 2021 |

Sachse residents of Dallas and Collin Counties should watch for the arrival property tax notices in the coming weeks. Tax statements on behalf of taxing entities throughout Collin County will be mailed this month, Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun reported....

read more
Sachse’s three keys to victory over Garland

Sachse’s three keys to victory over Garland

Oct 14, 2021 | ,

It’s a heavyweight title fight in District 9-6A.  Sachse (3-0, 4-2) takes on Garland (3-0, 6-0) as the top two teams in the District 9-6A standings. Both teams have explosive offenses, with the Owls averaging 50.67 points per game and the Mustangs averaging 47.17...

read more
Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

Oct 7, 2021 | ,

​​Despite losing their first set in district play, the Sachse Lady Mustangs remain on top. Sachse (8-0, 27-9), kepts its perfect form in District 9-6A alive, defeating Wylie (6-2, 16-16) 3-1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-21 and 25-21) on Oct. 5. Macy Taylor led the way for...

read more
Students receive peak inside Wylie manufacturers

Students receive peak inside Wylie manufacturers

Oct 7, 2021 |

The woman approached Lone Star Circuits and said she wanted a job and would work hard, and then she said something else that she found relevant. She had a horse to feed. Steven B. Cole told that story about an employee's grit to high school students gathered in a...

read more
Student speaks against racist remarks

Student speaks against racist remarks

Oct 7, 2021 |

Racist comments made by one Sachse High School cheerleader on her personal social media prompted a fellow teammate to question the school district over an apparent lack of consequence. In an email addressed Garland ISD, Elena Arteaga, a SHS varsity cheerleader,...

read more
Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

Oct 7, 2021 |

With Halloween right around the corner, Sachse residents have several opportunities to fill their trick or treat bags. The Pumpkin Prowl will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Salmon Park. Festivities include vendors, a costume contest, a movie and a pumpkin hunt,...

read more