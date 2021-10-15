Early voting begins Oct. 18

Early voting for the Nov. 2 bond and Texas Constitution election starts Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.

Sachse voters will be asked to cast their ballot on four bond proposals, listed as Proposition A through D, which total roughly $55 million to fund various projects, most of which involve Sachse streets.

Proposition A is an issuance of $23.3 million to fund phases 2 and 3 of Sachse Road. Proposition B is for $20.6 million to reconstruct Bailey-Hooper Road, from Highway 78 to Sachse road; Williford Road from Highway 78 to Bailey Road and West Creek Lane from Sachse Road to Timbercreek Court.

Proposition C asks for $5 million for neighborhood street renovations, including sideway work, drainage, and intersections.

Lastly, Proposition D is for $5 million to design and construct an animal shelter.

In the Constitutional Amendment Election, voters are asked to cast ballots on eight proposals.

Proposition 1 authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.

Texas counties would be authorized to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas in Proposition 2.

Proposition 3 amends the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order or proclamation limiting religious services or organizations.

Eligibility changes for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge would be enacted under Proposition 4.

The proposition requires candidates to be residents of Texas as well as citizens of the United States. It would also require 10 years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court.

District judge candidates will be required to have eight years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer.

Lastly, the amendment would disqualify candidates if their license to practice law was revoked or suspended during experience requirements.

Proposition 5 authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

Under Proposition 6, residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.

Proposition 7 would allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides at the home.

Lastly, Proposition 8 allows a similar exception for surviving spouses of members of the military who were fatally injured in the line of duty.

For more information on the amendments, visit votetexas.org.

Residents can vote at any polling center within the county they are registered. Dallas County residents can vote at Sachse City Hall courtroom and Collin County residents can vote at the Michael J. Felix Community Center, both of the voting places are located at the City Municipal Complex, located at 3815 Sachse Road.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]