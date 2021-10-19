Council creates TIRZ

Sachse City Council named an interim city secretary, accepted a grant from Collin County and increased funding to 5 Loaves Food Pantry during the Oct. 18 regular meeting.

After holding a public hearing on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number 3, which had no support or objection from the public, council voted to create the TIRZ.

Council named Leah Granger as interim city secretary. Granger took the position after the previous city secretary, Michelle Lewis Sirianni, resigned in August.

After hearing an update about upgrades to Heritage Park made by a representative of PMB Capital Investment to be made during development at The Station, council approved the use of $869,874 in parkland dedication fees.

The Parks and Recreation Department received a grant from Collin County for $161,294 concerning J.K. Sachse Park Phase 1.

Lastly, council amended the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and 5 Loaves, allowing for an additional $59,995 to pay for the recent installation costs of the cooler and freezer. The total MOU would increase to $217,696.

For the full story, see the Oct. 28 issue of The Sachse News.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]