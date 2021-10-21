Early voting continues for bond, amendments

Early voting for the Nov. 2 bond and Texas Constitution election starts Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.

The voting hours in Dallas and Collin Counties are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Oct. 23, from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Election day is Nov. 2.

Early voting locations for Dallas County residents include Sachse City Hall courtroom, Rowlett City Hall and Dallas College Garland Center, formerly Richland College.

Collin County voters can cast their ballots at the Michael J. Felix Community Center located at 3815 Sachse Road, Wylie Senior Recreation Center and the Collin College Wylie Campus.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]