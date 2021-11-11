Subscribe
Garland ISD to offer youth vaccines

by | Nov 11, 2021 | Latest

Garland ISD is partnering with the Garland Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for adults and students ages 5 and up.

Families are invited to attend several shot clinics to receive the vaccine or a booster shot.

In Sachse, GISD will have a vaccine clinic from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Armstrong Elementary, located at 4750 Ben Davis Road. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered Dec. 6, also at Armstrong Elementary.

For the full story, see our November 11 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

