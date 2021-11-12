Lady Mustangs season ends in regional semifinals

The Sachse Lady Mustangs end their season in the regional semifinals for the second season in a row.

This year, it’s at the hands of Bridgeland, as the Bears defeated the Lady Mustangs 3-0 (25-14, 25-12 and 25-22). Sachse battled back in set three but couldn’t get past Bridgeland, who has only lost two games through the postseason.

Sachse’s season ends at 36-11 overall after a perfect district season. Zoria Heard, Macy Puckett, Camryn Parker, Jayla Jones and Emily Westbrook finish their Sachse volleyball careers as seniors.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]