Sachse miscues prove fatal in bi-district loss

Sachse pulled within two points late in the third quarter.

Failing to convert the two-point conversion after a 35-yard Alex Orji touchdown run meant Sachse trailed Mesquite 21-19. From there, it was all Skeeters, who scored 21 unanswered to defeat the Mustangs 42-19.

Orji led all players with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns (two rushing), but Sachse fell 14-0 in the game’s first six minutes.

Mesquite capitalized on Sachse’s miscues early, including a personal foul penalty that put the Skeeters at the 18-yard-line on their second possession. They hit Jamarion Woods on the first play for the first touchdown. Woods led his team with 106 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

On Sachse’s next possession, an Orji interception led to another short field touchdown for Mesquite and scored two plays later. Mesquite held Sachse to just 68 yards passing and intercepted two passes.

Sachse finishes the season 7-4 overall, while Mesquite advances to face Duncanville in the area championship round.

For the complete story see next Thursday’s edition of The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]