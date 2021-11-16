Council receives police staffing report

Mayor Mike Felix recognized the week of Nov.14-20 as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Sachse during the regular city council meeting on Nov. 15.

Audrey Wallace of Five Loaves Food Pantry received the proclamation.

“I think of all the people who are hungry and all the people who are homeless at this time,” Wallace said. “We are making progress although there will always be more.”

During the regular session, councilmembers received an overview of the recently concluded police staffing study. Dr. Eric Fritsch, who conducted the study, presented a recommendation to add 10 patrol officers over the next five years.

Assistant Police Chief Steven Baxter announced that the holiday package theft program would begin Nov. 16 and run through Dec. 22.

Residents can get more information at www.cityofsachse.com/749/Holiday-Package-Service

A workshop session was dedicated to interviewing candidates for the upcoming vacancies on the city’s boards and commissions. They also received an update on the status of the new Trinity Regional Hospital which opened Nov. 8.

For the full story, see the Nov. 25 issue of the Sachse News.

By Connor Pittman•[email protected]