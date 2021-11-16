Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Council receives police staffing report

by | Nov 16, 2021 | Latest

Mayor Mike Felix recognized the week of Nov.14-20 as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Sachse during the regular city council meeting on Nov. 15.

Audrey Wallace of Five Loaves Food Pantry received the proclamation.

“I think of all the people who are hungry and all the people who are homeless at this time,” Wallace said. “We are making progress although there will always be more.”

During the regular session, councilmembers received an overview of the recently concluded police staffing study. Dr. Eric Fritsch, who conducted the study, presented a recommendation to add 10 patrol officers over the next five years.

Assistant Police Chief Steven Baxter announced that the holiday package theft program would begin Nov. 16 and run through Dec. 22. 

Residents can get more information at www.cityofsachse.com/749/Holiday-Package-Service

A workshop session was dedicated to interviewing candidates for the upcoming vacancies on the city’s boards and commissions. They also received an update on the status of the new Trinity Regional Hospital which opened Nov. 8.

For the full story, see the Nov. 25 issue of the Sachse News.

By Connor Pittman•[email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Sachse earns all-district awards

Sachse earns all-district awards

Nov 16, 2021 | ,

After a fantastic volleyball season, the Sachse Lady Mustangs earned plenty of all-district hardware. Sachse was awarded the most superlative winners of the season, including District 9-6A MVP Macy Taylor. An all-around player for Sachse, Taylor led the Lady Mustangs...

read more
Lady Mustangs season ends in regional semifinals

Lady Mustangs season ends in regional semifinals

Nov 12, 2021 | ,

The Sachse Lady Mustangs end their season in the regional semifinals for the second season in a row. This year, it's at the hands of Bridgeland, as the Bears defeated the Lady Mustangs 3-0 (25-14, 25-12 and 25-22). Sachse battled back in set three but couldn't get...

read more
Sachse miscues prove fatal in bi-district loss

Sachse miscues prove fatal in bi-district loss

Nov 12, 2021 | ,

Sachse pulled within two points late in the third quarter. Failing to convert the two-point conversion after a 35-yard Alex Orji touchdown run meant Sachse trailed Mesquite 21-19. From there, it was all Skeeters, who scored 21 unanswered to defeat the Mustangs 42-19....

read more
Send a letter to Santa this Christmas!

Send a letter to Santa this Christmas!

Nov 12, 2021 | ,

If you’re the parents/guardians of elementary school-age children, the News is collecting Letters to Santa again this year. The letters will be printed in the December 23 edition of The Sachse News. Please print out the attached PDF, have your child write their...

read more
Sachse’s three keys to defeating Mesquite

Sachse’s three keys to defeating Mesquite

Nov 11, 2021 | ,

It’s playoff football time in the state of Texas. Sachse (6-1, 7-3) enters the bi-district round after beating Naaman Forest to clinch second place in District 9-6A. The victory gave them home-field advantage in the first round, where the Mustangs will battle the...

read more
Sachse High School band competes at state

Sachse High School band competes at state

Nov 11, 2021 |

Sachse High School held a small parade Nov. 5 as they sent their band to the State Open Class Marching Band Contest – a first in the school’s 20-year history. “I could not be more proud,” Band Director Holly Taylor said. “They have been working so hard. Some of them...

read more
Garland ISD to offer youth vaccines

Garland ISD to offer youth vaccines

Nov 11, 2021 |

Garland ISD is partnering with the Garland Health Department to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for adults and students ages 5 and up. Families are invited to attend several shot clinics to receive the vaccine or a booster shot. In Sachse, GISD will have a vaccine clinic...

read more
Historical society honors veterans

Historical society honors veterans

Nov 11, 2021 |

The community came together last week to honor several local veterans. Sachse Historical Society hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 6. Despite the cool temperature, the ceremony drew a crowd of veterans, community members and elected officials. For...

read more
Sachse advances in five-set thriller

Sachse advances in five-set thriller

Nov 9, 2021 | ,

Garland - A back-and-forth, see-saw battle saw the Sachse Lady Mustangs advance to the regional semifinals.  Taking on Rockwall at the Curtis Culwell Center on Tuesday night, the Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Jackets 3-2 (26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 15-25 and...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021