Sachse earns all-district awards

by | Nov 16, 2021 | Latest, Sports

After a fantastic volleyball season, the Sachse Lady Mustangs earned plenty of all-district hardware.

Sachse was awarded the most superlative winners of the season, including District 9-6A MVP Macy Taylor.

An all-around player for Sachse, Taylor led the Lady Mustangs with 351 kills for the season. She also added 46 aces, 49 blocks and 311 digs. Her work as a junior was a significant part of Sachse’s undefeated run in district play.

Along with Taylor, Zoria Heard, Favor Anyanwu, Emily Westbrook and coach Jones were given superlative award winners.

Heard finished her senior season with Sachse as the starting libero for the third year in a row. She was named the 9-6A Defensive Player of the Year after ending her Sachse tenure with over 2,000 career digs.

Anyanwu was named the 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year. The middle blocker had a standout sophomore year, finishing second on the team with 301 kills and a team-leading 146 blocks.

Westbrook was named the 9-6A Setter of the Year, while coach Jones was named the coach of the year.

Sachse also had two players named the first-team all-district team and two named the second team. Outside hitters Macy Puckett and Kaelynn Sims were named first-team all-district members after starting the Lady Mustangs program. This meant all six starters were named as superlative winners or the first team.

Off the bench, middle blocker Camryn Parker and setter Scarlette Young were named to the second team. Chi Tran was named an honorable mention all-district player. 

For the complete story see this Thursday's edition of The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.


By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

