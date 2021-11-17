Sachse police offer package service

In an effort to combat package theft, residents who would normally have their packages delivered to their residence may opt to have them delivered to the Sachse Police Department.

Beginning Nov. 16, the Sachse Police Department is offering the public safety building as a package delivery site for residents. The service will run through Dec. 22.

A representative of the police department will accept and secure packages, then notify residents that their package has arrived, and to schedule a pickup time. They will have three business days to pick up packages.

The department asks that packages over 50 pounds, packages containing weapons or prescriptions, and packages with fragile or valuable items be sent directly to residents.

To ensure packages are sent to the correct address, the department provided a template to follow.

First and Last Name – Sachse Police Department

3815 Sachse Rd.

Suite D – Att: HPS

Sachse, TX. 75048

Once an order has been placed, residents are encouraged to take down their shipping information. Participants can visit the holiday package service website in order to notify the department of a delivery.

In order to claim a package, residents must present a government issued ID.