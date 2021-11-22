Sachse finishes third in Arlington; girls go 2-2 in Allen tournament

The Sachse Mustangs finished the Arlington tournament 3-1 overall.

Those results granted the Mustangs a third-place finish. Sachse opened the tournament on Thursday with a 63-57 victory over Wilmer-Hutchins, followed by a 55-51 win over Fort Worth Christian Friday.

In the third-place match, Sachse fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 56-50 against Lake Ridge. The Mustangs now sit at 3-3 on the year.

The Lady Mustangs won their opening two matches of the Allen Hoopfest Invitational but fell short in their next two. Taking on Duncanville Friday, Sachse lost 63-34 before following that game with a 47-24 loss to Frisco Liberty.

Sachse now sits at 4-4 to open the season, and the Lady Mustangs will take on Plano East Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break.

Follow us online for basketball updates with The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]