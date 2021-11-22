Subscribe
Sachse finishes third in Arlington; girls go 2-2 in Allen tournament

by | Nov 22, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Mustangs finished the Arlington tournament 3-1 overall.

Those results granted the Mustangs a third-place finish. Sachse opened the tournament on Thursday with a 63-57 victory over Wilmer-Hutchins, followed by a 55-51 win over Fort Worth Christian Friday.

In the third-place match, Sachse fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 56-50 against Lake Ridge. The Mustangs now sit at 3-3 on the year.

The Lady Mustangs won their opening two matches of the Allen Hoopfest Invitational but fell short in their next two. Taking on Duncanville Friday, Sachse lost 63-34 before following that game with a 47-24 loss to Frisco Liberty.

Sachse now sits at 4-4 to open the season, and the Lady Mustangs will take on Plano East Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break.

