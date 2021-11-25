Hospital opens in Sachse; welcomes patients

Dr. Steven “Blake” Baker, M.D. is getting the chance to give back to a community he grew up in.

Baker serves as chief of staff and emergency department medical director at Trinity Regional Hospital, located at the intersection of Miles Road and the President George W. Bush Turnpike.

​​“As a community focused acute care hospital, it is a tremendous honor that our Emergency Department Medical Director, and Chief of Staff, has such a long history with the community of Sachse,” Sean Johnson, CEO of Trinity Regional Hospital, said.

By Connor Pittman • [email protected]