Hunger, Homeless Awareness recognized

Sachse City Council gave thanks to local hero, Audrey Wallace, Director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, for her efforts fighting hunger and homelessness in the community.

Mayor Mike Felix, on behalf of the city, recognized Wallace during the Nov. 15 regular city council meeting as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Nov. 14-20.

“I think of all the people who are hungry and all the people who are homeless at this time,” Wallace said. “We are making progress although there will always be more.”

Mayor Felix also congratulated the Parks and Recreation Department for winning the North Texas Recreation and Park Society’s 2021 Excellence in Programming Award. Sachse received the award for the Pumpkin Express event where the city handed out candy and pumpkins to children.

By Connor Pittman• [email protected]