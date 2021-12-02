Christmas extravaganza set for Dec.8

By Connor Pittman

[email protected]

You won’t want to miss the chance to walk in a winter wonderland at this year’s Christmas celebration in Sachse.

The annual Christmas Extravaganza takes place Dec. 8, and begins with the Christmas parade at 6 p.m., and includes several activities designed to spread some holiday cheer.

The parade route starts at Sachse High School and ends at City Hall, and spectators will be able to sit along Miles Road to watch the parade.

Miles Road will be closed 5:50-7 p.m. from Sachse Road to Haverhill Lane to accommodate the parade route.

Residents wishing to participate in the parade may register online at cityofsachse.com/165/Special-Events. There is no fee to be in the parade, and a city representative will contact residents to confirm their registration.

At the conclusion of the parade, around 7 p.m., the city will light its Christmas tree in front of City Hall.

For the full story, see the Dec. 2 issue of the Sachse News.