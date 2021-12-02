GISD early college applications open soon

By Connor Pittman

[email protected]

Time is money, especially when it comes to the rising cost of higher education (colleges and universities).

Garland ISD offers high school students the chance to earn up to 60 college credits with its Early College High School (ECHS) and Pathway in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) programs.

Garland ISD also offers a Collegiate Academy at Lakeview Centennial High School and Naaman Forest High School. Students who apply to the Collegiate Academy program must reach certain score percentiles, and pass their fall classes to be accepted.

The ECHS and P-TECH are Texas Education Agency-designated programs targeted for “at risk” and underrepresented demographics in college courses, and have no extra requirements.

Interested students must be current eighth-graders. The application window opens Jan. 3, and all applications must be completed no later than Jan. 20. Accepted students begin earning college credits during their freshman year of high school.

For the full story, see the Dec.2 issue of the Sachse News.