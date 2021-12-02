Pantries see increase in usage

By Connor Pittman

[email protected]

For some, Christmas is the season for giving, but others are not so fortunate.

Several food pantries in the area have reported increased usage over the past several weeks.

Mary Warkentine of the Wylie Christian Care Center said many of the families they are serving are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of them work for hourly wages,” Warkentine said. “They weren’t paid when they were off last year and now, they are trying to play catch up.”

Warkentine also said the care center is seeing families return for assistance that haven’t been to the pantry in several years. One of the biggest requests they get, says Warkentine, is gas vouchers, which they do not typically offer.

For the full story, see the Dec. 2 issue of the Sachse News.