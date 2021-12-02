Subscribe
Sachse Fire Rescue’s Breakfast with Santa Dec. 4

by | Dec 2, 2021 | Latest

By Connor Pittman

Santa is making an early trip to Sachse this year to fill his belly with pancakes and orange juice.

Sachse’s Fire Rescue will be hosting its annual breakfast with Santa Dec. 4. Residents can come out between 8 a.m.-11 a.m., enjoy a pancake breakfast and take pictures with Santa.

With the assistance of the local professional firefighters chapter, IAFF Local 4487, and other community organizations, the department is able to spread some holiday cheer the weekend before Sachse’s Christmas extravaganza Dec. 8. The event will take place at Fire Station No. 1, located at 5805 Bryan St.

Dating back to when the Sachse Fire Department was comprised entirely of volunteers, the pancake breakfast is a community staple during the holiday season.

In order to find out more information, residents can email [email protected] or check out the event’s Facebook page.

