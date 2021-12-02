Sachse Police toy drive begins

By Connor Pittman

The spirit of Christmas is giving, and the toy drive conducted by the Sachse Police Department helps spread holiday cheer to families in need.

Lt. Steven Doerr, the point of contact and organizer for the last decade, oversees the drive. This year, the collection of toys began Nov. 26 and will continue through Dec. 15.

One unique aspect of the SPD drive is the “toy store” Doerr sets up each year for selected families to come in and shop for their Christmas gifts.

In order to create his “toy store,” Doerr uses tables as store shelves and the space in between as aisles. Each family will also receive around 30 minutes to pick out gifts for their children inside of the makeshift shop.

“It enables the parents to choose what they want for their child,” Doerr said. “Almost as if they’re going to the store the same way that most people do.”

