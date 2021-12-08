Subscribe
Council hears plan for bond, acts on TIRZ

By Connor Pitman

Mayor Mike Felix and councilmembers donned the ugliest Christmas sweaters they could find in the last meeting before the Christmas holiday.

Sachse City Council received a briefing on the 2021 bond project, during the regular city council meeting, Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. The update focused on how the tranches of bond funding would be broken down, and laid out the projects to be completed over the life of the bond.

Council authorized City Manager Gina Nash to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with Collin County for their participation in Tax Increment Investment Zone (TIRZ) No. 3. Dallas County elected not to participate in TIRZ No. 3.

Collin County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cheryl Williams was nominated to serve her district on the TIRZ Board of Directors. Michelle Howarth, city council place 2,  will serve as chairperson, and the remaining councilmembers will serve until permanent members can be appointed.

Nash and her staff also received authorization to execute a professional services contract for the design of the Fifth Street District Phase 1, which is estimated to cost $351,900, some of which will be eligible for reimbursement through the TIRZ.

In other business, council conducted a public hearing on granting a waiver for the replatting of a property to allow for townhomes to be built at Sachse Street and Fourth Street. Council unanimously approved the plan to replat the property.

Following the executive session portion of the meeting, Mayor Felix announced on behalf of council that Nash would receive a 4% annual increase.

As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers approved canceling the Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 council meetings due to Christmas and New Year’s Day, and moved the Jan. 17 meeting to Jan. 18 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For the full story, check out the Dec. 16 issue of the Sachse News.

