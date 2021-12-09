Adopt, don’t shop: shelters offer wide variety of breeds

Buying pets is an option this holiday season, but it’s important to keep in mind the impact of adopting from animal shelters.

The Sachse Animal Shelter, located at 6436 Sachse Road, has a reputation in the community for placing pets into homes that are a good fit. This year, the shelter has placed 250 animals into new homes, and more than 90% of the animals received get placed into new homes.

Brenda Smith, city of Sachse animal control officer, said residents should check shelters first before they consider going to a breeder for a new pet. She said shelters have high-quality animals, and adopting from shelters can also help reduce the overpopulation of pets in the area.

Smith said that there’s a connotation that animals in shelters are “unwanted pets.” She added that adopting from shelters helps place pets into homes where they’ll be taken care of and loved.

Terri O’Neal, another city of Sachse animal control officer, said that the shelter typically receives one or two pets that new owners want to surrender after receiving them as Christmas gifts. Smith recommends giving gift certificates this holiday season because it allows prospective owners to pick an animal that could be a better fit for them.

By Connor Pittman•[email protected]