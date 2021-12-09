Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

by | Dec 9, 2021 | Latest

The Garland ISD held a special board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, to receive a report on the internal audit of its human resources department. It also received 16 total recommendations on how to improve the department’s structure and efficiency going forward.

This was the first instance of a department-wide internal audit being conducted in the district, which employs around 7,200 people. Of the district’s expenditures, nearly 80% is spent on human resources including districtwide staff.

Greg Gibson, of Gibson Consulting, presented the findings of the audit along with Elaine Howard. Kent Ingram and Will Hardaway also assisted in preparing the final report.

The scope of the audit focused on two objectives: evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the GISD human resources department and identifying ways that the department can improve its operations.

For the full story, see the Dec. 9 issue of the Sachse News.

By Connor Pittman•[email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Lavon resident joins primary race

Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 9, 2021 |

A Lavon man has thrown his hat in for the upcoming primaries, where he will seek the Democratic nomination for Collin County judge. Josh Murray said he is understanding of those with differing political views, and he is empathic to their concerns but added that he...

read more
Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Dec 9, 2021 |

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties. Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political...

read more
Pantries see increase in usage

Pantries see increase in usage

Dec 2, 2021 |

By Connor Pittman [email protected] For some, Christmas is the season for giving, but others are not so fortunate. Several food pantries in the area have reported increased usage over the past several weeks. Mary Warkentine of the Wylie Christian Care Center...

read more
Sachse Police toy drive begins

Sachse Police toy drive begins

Dec 2, 2021 |

By Connor Pittman [email protected] The spirit of Christmas is giving, and the toy drive conducted by the Sachse Police Department helps spread holiday cheer to families in need. Lt. Steven Doerr, the point of contact and organizer for the last decade,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021