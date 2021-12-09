GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

The Garland ISD held a special board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, to receive a report on the internal audit of its human resources department. It also received 16 total recommendations on how to improve the department’s structure and efficiency going forward.

This was the first instance of a department-wide internal audit being conducted in the district, which employs around 7,200 people. Of the district’s expenditures, nearly 80% is spent on human resources including districtwide staff.

Greg Gibson, of Gibson Consulting, presented the findings of the audit along with Elaine Howard. Kent Ingram and Will Hardaway also assisted in preparing the final report.

The scope of the audit focused on two objectives: evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the GISD human resources department and identifying ways that the department can improve its operations.

By Connor Pittman•[email protected]