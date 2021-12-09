It is with heartfelt sadness that the family and friends mourn the unexpected passing of Roger Howard Davis, a longtime resident of Murphy, TX, who died on November 17, 2021, at age 77.

Mr. Davis was born in Salem, NJ, on November 19, 1943, the son of James and Anna Mae (Dixon) Davis. His family lived in Pennsville, NJ, where he graduated with the Pennsville Memorial High School class of 1961. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV, and served for six years in the Delaware National Guard.

Mr. Davis had a successful 33-year career with the JCPenney Company. He began his career as a management trainee at the Price’s Corner store in Wilmington, DE. He continued his career in various management positions. He received several distinguished corporate accolades and advanced to corporate management. In 1979, Mr. Davis moved to the JCPenney corporate office in Plano, TX, and finally retired from corporate life in 1999.

After retirement, Mr. Davis spent eight years as councilman for the city of Murphy, TX, as well as being mayor pro tempore.

Mr. Davis enjoyed spending time with his beloved pets, collecting and repairing watches and traveling. He was a proud American and loved visiting with friends and family. He always had a funny story to tell, a kind heart and always helped those in need.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Corwin Davis; daughter, Anne Davis-Wilson of Lansdale, PA; son, Roger H. Davis II (Gerilyn) of Gilbertsville, PA; grandchildren: Roger H. Davis III “Gavin”, Zachary J. Davis and Megan E. Davis; niece, Kathleen S. Eller (Mark) of Woodstown, NJ, and nephew, James R. Davis, Jr. (Stefanie) of Bear, DE as well as his great nephews and many cousins.

He is predeceased by this parents, James and Anna Mae (Dixon) Davis and his brother, James R Davis.

Per Mr. Davis’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.