Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Opening District 9-6A competition, Sachse dominated reigning district champion Lakeview Centennial 60-11 Friday night.

Charish Thompson opened the game with seven straight points from the Lady Mustangs, who forced 18 Patriot turnovers in the first half. Lakeview Centennial didn’t record its first field goal until just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Sachse is now 8-6 for the season and 1-0 in district play.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]