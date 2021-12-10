Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

by | Dec 10, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Opening District 9-6A competition, Sachse dominated reigning district champion Lakeview Centennial 60-11 Friday night.

Charish Thompson opened the game with seven straight points from the Lady Mustangs, who forced 18 Patriot turnovers in the first half. Lakeview Centennial didn’t record its first field goal until just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Sachse is now 8-6 for the season and 1-0 in district play.

For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Lavon resident joins primary race

Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 9, 2021 |

A Lavon man has thrown his hat in for the upcoming primaries, where he will seek the Democratic nomination for Collin County judge. Josh Murray said he is understanding of those with differing political views, and he is empathic to their concerns but added that he...

read more
Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Dec 9, 2021 |

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties. Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political...

read more
GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

Dec 9, 2021 |

The Garland ISD held a special board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, to receive a report on the internal audit of its human resources department. It also received 16 total recommendations on how to improve the department’s structure and efficiency going forward. This was...

read more
Pantries see increase in usage

Pantries see increase in usage

Dec 2, 2021 |

By Connor Pittman [email protected] For some, Christmas is the season for giving, but others are not so fortunate. Several food pantries in the area have reported increased usage over the past several weeks. Mary Warkentine of the Wylie Christian Care Center...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021